Kylie Jenner advises soon-to-be moms, ‘Be gentle with yourself’

Raba NoorWeb Editor

28th Sep, 2021. 09:27 pm
Kylie Jenner

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner gave some major advice to soon-to-be moms as she goes through her second pregnancy.

While having a chit-chat with Ellie, she highlighted some important points for expecting mothers.

“Be gentle with yourself. Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!” she said.

While speaking about her motherhood journey with her three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, she said, “Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do.”

“Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years,” she added

It should be noted that Kylie recently introduced Kylie Baby, the complete baby range for babies.

