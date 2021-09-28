Kylie Jenner advises soon-to-be moms, ‘Be gentle with yourself’
The founder of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner gave some major advice to soon-to-be moms as she goes through her second pregnancy.
While having a chit-chat with Ellie, she highlighted some important points for expecting mothers.
“Be gentle with yourself. Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!” she said.
While speaking about her motherhood journey with her three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, she said, “Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do.”
“Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years,” she added
It should be noted that Kylie recently introduced Kylie Baby, the complete baby range for babies.
Read More
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are all set to shoot for a new song 'Pathan'
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will head to Mallorca for a...
Zareen Khan’s latest bold Photo sets the internet on fire
Indian model and actress, Zarine Khan known for her roles in Bollywood...
Hina Khan shares a no-makeup, no-filter selfie says ‘To be beautiful means to accept your own self just the way you are’
Hina Khan is a well-known Indian television actress and model. Khan has...
Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are rumored to be seen together for an international web series
Fawad Khan is a Pakistani actor, producer, screenwriter, model, and singer who...
Ayeza Khan looks elegant in latest adorable photo
Ayeza Khan is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the...