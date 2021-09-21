Kylie Jenner looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos
Kylie Jenner, a well-known American model, was born on August 10, 1997, in the United States. Kylie Cosmetics’ CEO, Kylie Jenner, is 23 years old. In 2017, she became the youngest star to be named to Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list.
Kylie Cosmetics was launched by Kylie Jenner, who made millions from the sale of her iconic Kylie Lip Kit. she’s amassed a mega social media following and in 2015.
She took to Instagram to share stunning pictures with her 269 million followers. She posted the caption “i’m ready for fall.”
Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
