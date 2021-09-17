Late actor, Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account to be deleted as fans are disappointed

The official Twitter account of late iconic Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar is going to be shut down two months after his death. This week, it was announced on his own Twitter account.

Kumar’s spokesperson Faisal Farooqui on Wednesday afternoon shared on the micro-blogging website, “After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu Ji, I have decided to close this Twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support.”

After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I hv decided to close this twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support.

-Faisal Farooqui pic.twitter.com/NAabHe1DZu — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 15, 2021

The notification of the official Twitter account’s closure comes just a few months after the death of the Devdas actor, who died on July 7 at the age of 98.

For the past few years, the renowned actor had been suffering age-related sickness and passed away at the city’s Hinduja Hospital.

Kumar’s admirers and followers expressed their displeasure with the move on Wednesday, in response to a tweet announcing the shutdown of Kumar’s official Twitter account. A number of fans also recommended that the account be used as a monument for the late actor, with old images and videos being shared on it.