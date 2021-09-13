Little Amal helps her aunt Minal Khan with her reception dress; watch video

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

13th Sep, 2021. 12:46 pm
A

Newlyweds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram threw a grand reception for their friends, fellow stars and family members.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot on September 10, looked straight out of a fairytale at their reception. The internet was flooded with the exuberant function of Minal and Ahsan.

But what caught the public’s attention was little Amal, daughter of actress Aiman Khan, holding her aunt’s dress beautifully.

She was spotted helping her aunt with her wedding dress as the duo walked together on the stage.

In one of the clips, the little bridesmaid Amal looked all adorable greeting her khala with a beautiful hug at the event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Another video circulating online showed the couple, Ahsan and Minal, cutting their reception cake with Aiman and Muneeb’s little baby.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Here we have some more heartfelt pictures of Amal and Minal from the event. The clicks will surely melt your heart. The fans and netizens were quick to respond and flooded the comments section with love reacts as they gush over the little munchkin.

Minal and Amal

Minal and Amal

Minal and Amal

Earlier, from the Jalan star’s Mayun, a video of Amal Muneeb dressed in an all-yellow gharara with little gota work won the hearts of millions of her fans.

The little munchkin wore a cute pink baby bag, handled on the side of her waist. Two of her adorable ponytails wrapped all the way around her head, with a pair of clips was enough to gush over her.

Actors Aiman Khan and husband Muneeb Butt were blessed with their first baby in 2019.

AdPushup 300X250

Read More

5 hours ago
Minal Khan's throwback dance video goes viral, watch video

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, the most adored showbiz couple in...
5 hours ago
Fiza Ali looks stunning in black and white picture

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, the most adored showbiz couple in...
6 hours ago
Kylie Jenner's new videos will make your heart skip a beat

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, the most adored showbiz couple in...
6 hours ago
Hania Aamir looks breathtaking in new alluring photo

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, the most adored showbiz couple in...
7 hours ago
Hareem shah recent video sets the internet on fire

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, the most adored showbiz couple in...
7 hours ago
Usman Mukhtar and his wife gush fans with their adorable social media banter

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, the most adored showbiz couple in...