Little Amal helps her aunt Minal Khan with her reception dress; watch video

Newlyweds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram threw a grand reception for their friends, fellow stars and family members.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot on September 10, looked straight out of a fairytale at their reception. The internet was flooded with the exuberant function of Minal and Ahsan.

But what caught the public’s attention was little Amal, daughter of actress Aiman Khan, holding her aunt’s dress beautifully.

She was spotted helping her aunt with her wedding dress as the duo walked together on the stage.

In one of the clips, the little bridesmaid Amal looked all adorable greeting her khala with a beautiful hug at the event.

Another video circulating online showed the couple, Ahsan and Minal, cutting their reception cake with Aiman and Muneeb’s little baby.

Here we have some more heartfelt pictures of Amal and Minal from the event. The clicks will surely melt your heart. The fans and netizens were quick to respond and flooded the comments section with love reacts as they gush over the little munchkin.

Earlier, from the Jalan star’s Mayun, a video of Amal Muneeb dressed in an all-yellow gharara with little gota work won the hearts of millions of her fans.

The little munchkin wore a cute pink baby bag, handled on the side of her waist. Two of her adorable ponytails wrapped all the way around her head, with a pair of clips was enough to gush over her.

Actors Aiman Khan and husband Muneeb Butt were blessed with their first baby in 2019.