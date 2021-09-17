“Love of my life”: Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick with a special birthday surprise

Bollywood’s iconic diva Priyanka Chopra has wished hubby Nick Jonas on his 29th birthday as she travelled from London to Los Angeles to be with her husband on his special day.

On his big day, Priyanka Chopra cheered Nick Jonas with a heartwarming note and a loved-up picture with him. She wrote, “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you, baby. Thank you for being you.”

In the photo, the singer can be seen kissing PeeCee on the cheek.

Also, Jonas shared a similar snap on his social media handle, thanking his wife for the special surprise.

“She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone,” the caption read.

Nick Jonas has been on a music tour with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas in the US for the past few weeks.

Priyanka and Nick walked down the aisle at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance. They had two wedding ceremonies – Hindu and Christian – to honour each other’s traditions.

Priyanka Chopra has an array of projects in the pipeline. These include the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, Kanu Reeves’s The Matrix Resurrections, Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan and her big Bollywood comeback, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.