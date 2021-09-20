Madhuri Dixit oozes elegance, beauty in her latest photoshoot

Tahir Yameen

20th Sep, 2021. 10:52 pm
Madhuri photoshoot

Madhuri Dixit is an actress from India. Madhuri Dixit made her Bollywood debut with the film Abodh, but she was never seen again following the release of her next film, Tezaab. She has always been an iconic personality. She is admired by millions for her acting skills, beauty, and fashion sense.

She has 26.9 million followers on her Instagram account. The actress tries to be as active as possible on social media to provide her fans and followers with updates on her daily activities and captivating images.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Her photos are receiving a lot of likes, and there are also some fascinating comments from users. Her fans reacted warmly once her photos became viral.

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 hour ago
Newlywed Minal Khan went out for shopping after marriage, ‘shop’o’clock’

Our beloved newlywed Minal Khan went out for shopping for the first...
1 hour ago
Ananya Panday new post piqued fans interest in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

Ananya Panday has been going places these days and she has a...
1 hour ago
Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in the latest pictures

Kangana Ranaut is a well-known Bollywood actress from India. She was born...
2 hours ago
Jannat Mirza's new TikTok video goes viral, watch

Jannat Mirza is a beautiful Pakistani fashion designer, actress, and Tik Tok...
2 hours ago
Esra Bilgic flaunts natural beauty in BTS clicks from Kanunsuz Topraklar

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan gives radiant beauty vibes...
2 hours ago
Raj Kundra gets bail from Mumbai Court in adult films case

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, and a businessman was granted bail in...