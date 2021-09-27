Mahi Baloch’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

Tahir Yameen

27th Sep, 2021. 07:17 pm
Mahi

Mahi Baloch is a Pakistani actress. She was born on 13th December 1992 in Lahore. She began her career as a model and today she is one of the amazing actresses in our Showbiz Industry.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. Here is the latest photo of Mahi Baloch.

She posted the caption “I was afraid it would run away.”

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahi baloch 🦋 (@mahiii_baloch)

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Drama Na Mar Jaet, Phir Se Wohi, Roothi Roothi Zindagi, Rasm-e-Mohabbat, Alif Allah Aur Insan, Main Aur Tum, and many more.

