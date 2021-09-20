Mahira Khan & Atif Aslam will be seen together in ‘Ajnabi’ after 10 years

Leading Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and world-renowned singer Atif Aslam are set to reunite after 10 years.

Atif Aslam, a well-known singer with a special reputation across the border in India, turned to social media to give great good news to millions of his fans.

Atif Aslam shared a brief glimpse of his upcoming song on his Instagram account.

Addressing the fans, the singer said, “Ajnabi it is going to be released soon.”

Atif Aslam also shared a poster of his new song on Instagram.

Sharing the poster, Atif Aslam wrote in the caption, “Coming together after 10 years”

Fans are looking forward to seeing Mahira Khan and Atif Aslam together and are eagerly awaiting this new song.

It should be noted that Mahira Khan started her film career with the film ‘Bol’ and reached the heights of fame as soon as she saw it.