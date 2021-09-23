Mahira Khan offers a ‘hug & kiss’ to Shaista Lodhi; here’s why!

Popular host and actress Shaista Lodhi received a kiss and hug from Mahira Khan as she was feeling a bit low.

She took to her Instagram to post a picture of hers in a white dress with a cryptic caption, “It’s completely fine to feel a little low today.”

The Raees actress commented under Shaista’s post and sent her love by stating, “It is, but I hope you feel happier soon. Sending you a big hug and kiss.”