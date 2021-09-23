Mahira Khan offers a ‘hug & kiss’ to Shaista Lodhi; here’s why!
Popular host and actress Shaista Lodhi received a kiss and hug from Mahira Khan as she was feeling a bit low.
She took to her Instagram to post a picture of hers in a white dress with a cryptic caption, “It’s completely fine to feel a little low today.”
View this post on Instagram
The Raees actress commented under Shaista’s post and sent her love by stating, “It is, but I hope you feel happier soon. Sending you a big hug and kiss.”
Earlier, Shaista Lodhi had opened up about her divorce and how she suffered the consequences.In an interview, the 43-year-old host made some striking revelations about her divorce and ex-husband. She said, “I look at my divorce from Waqar in a different way. Our beautiful 12-year marriage has given us beautiful children.”
“I’m not saying that only one person is bad in the case of divorce, sometimes there are situations where things are not going well and it is better to part ways,” she added.
She had further added: “At the time of divorce I had spoken a lot about my relationship which was wrong on my part, maybe I could have gotten settled with him at that time. I feel that I should have stayed quiet, now I do regret it.”
On the other hand, talking about her ex-husband’s death, Lodhi revealed that after their separation they both moved on but, her ex-husband got sick which worsened his health and lost his life.
Shaista concluded that she has a very good relationship with her ex-mother-in-law.
“My kids spend time with their grandparents and we are still on very good terms, I have three mothers,” she had added.
Read More
'Charming Guy': Shamita Shetty remembers Sidharth Shukla in heartfelt note
Actress Shamita Shetty, after returning from Bigg Boss OTT, expressed her deepest...
Short film review: The Black Hole
In a world where human wants everything instantly; from coffee to movies,...
Kim Kardashian is set to make her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live
Kim Kardashian West, who has been named one of four inaugural hosts...
One Direction's Liam Payne has finally spoken out about speculations of a reunion
One Direction rumors have resurfaced, and Liam Payne has gone forward to...
Actor Arjun Bijlani bags trophy after winning 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' 11
Popular Indian TV actor Arjun Bijlani bags the trophy after he was...