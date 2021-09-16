Malala Yousafzai appreciates Angelina Jolie for writing a children’s book

Malala Yousafzai resisted the Taliban in Pakistan when she was a young girl and asked that females be allowed to attend school. In 2012, she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman, but she survived and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Malala Yousafzai praised Angelina Jolie and Amnesty International for writing “Know Your Rights”

She wrote, “Children make up almost one-third of the world’s population. Just like adults, children have rights. I’m proud of my friend @angelinajolie and @Amnesty for writing Know Your Rights, a book to give children the knowledge they need to stand up to injustice in their own lives and around the world.”

“To the children and young people who are reading this: You have rights that are equal in status to that of any adult. No one has the right to harm you, to silence you, to tell you what to think or believe, to treat you as if you don’t matter, or to prevent you from participating fully in society.”