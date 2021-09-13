Mawra Hocane shares pre-birthday celebration photos

Mawra is known for sharing photos of her daily activities with her admirers and followers. She took to Instagram to share her pre-birthday celebration snaps with her millions of followers.

She shared the pictures with the caption ” I like this trend so much.. there are so many pictures & videos one never posts… this one is from my last birthday.. my most special birthday.. despite covid lockdown.. I felt so so loved! Alhumdulillah 🤍28 will always be so so special for me.”

“I waited a long time to turn 28 💁🏻‍♀️So so grateful as I’m a few days away from stepping into my next year.. I know a lot of you think what’s the big deal about a birthday month but I don’t know how to explain..September makes me feel alive again.. rejuvenates my faith in goodness.. empowers me.. I feel reborn each birthday of mine.”

“I wait for it all year so I can collect my achievements for that year & count my blessings & set out to achieve new ones till my next birthday..I set goals to achieve.. another degree.. another project.. another step towards knowing myself deeply.. I realise the gift life is.. I breathed my first in September.. it’s more than just a month to me.. I am big on it & nothing will ever change that.. ah my magical September.”

