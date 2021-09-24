Mawra Hocane wishes her fans ‘Jumma Mubarak’
Mawra is known for Shares pictures of her daily activities with her fans and followers on social media. She has 6.8 million followers on her Instagram account.
Mawra has wished all her fans by writing ‘Jumma Mubarak’ in her post. The actress looks pretty and flawless even without makeup and these pictures are proof. She is seen wearing a pink outfit Needless to say, her beaming smile melts our hearts again.
She posted the caption ” always smiling at all the love 🌸 #Alhumdulillah Jumma Mubarak to my beautiful insta fam 🤍 Pray for me Pray for our beautiful country & for the world! To better times InshaAllah.”
