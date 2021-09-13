Maya Ali serves major wardrobe inspo in this shimmery skirt and stilettos

Pakistani showbiz’s talented actress Maya Ali is serving her fans major on-point glamour in this shimmery skirt and undoubtedly she just nailed the look.

Maya Ali, in her recent clicks, effortlessly channels some wardrobe inspo for her fans donning an all-black long-sleeved shirt and paired it with a silver shimmery skirt.

Her stunning stiletto heels with matching shaded added more charm and elegance to her entire look.

The post has garnered immense love reacts within no time and fans are simply gushing over Maya’s timeless beauty.

Actress Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and stunning fashion sense. She’s a famous actress known for her roles in both, dramas and big-budget films.

By the passing time, Maya has groomed herself a lot with her sassy fashion sense and fitness journey.

She actress has gone from being waifish and skinny to lean muscular. However, her style is still modest and laid back, just more mature.

Maya Ali’s career began as a Vj and she worked on several television channels. She has made her acting debut with a brief role in Dur-e-Shehwar. The actress received a lot of praise after performing in Aik Nayee Cinderella and Aun Zara. Her other popular dramas include Mera Naam Yousuf Hai, Diyar-e-Dil and Mann Mayal.

Currently, she is seen in the drama serial Pehli Si Mohabbat alongside Sheheryar Munawar in the leading role.