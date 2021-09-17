Meesha Shafi upgrades her hair game with a choppy bob

Famed singer, Meesha Shafi, who was allegedly found guilty of running a defamation campaign against leading singer Ali Zafar, swaps her long brunette hair for a choppy bob.

The singer took to her Instagram to share her latest hair transformation with fans as she uploaded new selfies. “Guys. I chopped off my hair. And the Afghan genes are not holding back,” Meesha Shafi captioned the post.

Summers are just around the corner and the starlet is giving her fans major hair inspo.

Shafi loves experimenting with her looks and this time, she has opted for a bob cut.

However, some of the keyboard warriors are not liking the singer’s new hair look and compared her with actress Alizeh Shah and Nasir Khan Jan.

Alizeh Shah had also dyed her hair a deep burgundy and got a cute fringe haircut. But with the changing seasons, the actress keeps upgrading her hair game and often receives backlash too.

Earlier, acclaimed singing sensation Ali Zafar had won the defamation case and Meesha Shafi was granted a punishment of three-year imprisonment.

The rumours created a hue and cry on social media as both singers began trending on Twitter.

However, the ‘Boom Boom’ singer clarified her stance that she has not been thrown into prison. She urged others not to believe in fake news.

Later, the singer made her ‘haters’ speechless as she shared new photos on her Instagram handle. Sharing a photo, she mentioned the caption, “Here’s a picture of me not going to jail, suckers!”