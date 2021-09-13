Megan Fox turns up the heat in this sheer nude-coloured outfit

Hollywood actress Megan Fox recently turned up the heat as she appeared in a sheer Mugler gown with nothing but a silver thong underneath at the MTV VMA 2021.

Her transparent nude-coloured outfit had raised temperature as the clicks from the event surfaced online. The dress featured sparkly embroidery and created an optical illusion with dark mesh. Megan Fox paired the attire with gold pumps.

The actress wore a wet hairstyle that gave the entire look a sizzling yet risqué touch.

Her makeup is dewy, shimmering shadow, highlighted cheeks with a centre-parted hair look.

Posting the snaps alongside her beau Machine Gun Kelly, on Instagram she captioned it, “Daddy’s gonna win a VMA.”

The Bloody Valentine rapper donned a glittery red pinstriped suit with a matching shirt, black dress shoes, and silver facial jewellery.

Earlier, Megan Fox had opened up about suffering from an eating disorder after a traumatic childhood event.

During an interview, the Transformers star spoke about her struggles with mental health and childhood trauma.

“I came into the world really bright and sunny and happy. However, at a certain point, I went through some trauma in childhood and I developed a pretty severe eating disorder and manic depression, which runs in my family, so there was definitely some wrestling with chemical imbalance going on,” she shared.

“But as I got into my early twenties, that hell-hath-no-fury, a woman scorned demon did rise up in me. I did tap into that archetype a few times as well. That’s kind of what you see in Jennifer, that sort of nasty streak that can exist if you align yourself with that ancient energy,” Jennifer’s Body icon said, elaborating on how she related to Jennifer Check, who she essayed in the 2009 film.

“I’ve been in this moment that has been very proactive and rewarding both emotionally and spiritually. I’m really happy with this moment,” the actor explained.