Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to meet the Queen privately: ‘There are no officials involved’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to meet Queen Elizabeth at Windsor for the christening of their daughter, Lilibet.

The meeting between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the monarch will take place in private, with the latter ensuring that no officials are present.

“Meeting the family is very different from a summit, which we saw at Sandringham not that long ago, which is a kind of suggestion that they’ll be thrashing out family issues,” royal expert Rebecca English told Palace Confidential.

“I’ve been told that if they do come and visit, it will be in a private capacity and will remain very much in that vein.”

When asked how Buckingham Palace is preparing for such a gathering, English said, “I’ve spoken to people about it this week, and they’ve stressed to me that if and when it happens, it will very much be a private, family get-together.”

“Nonetheless, I think everyone recognises it’ll be a pretty awkward one given what’s happened over the last couple of years,” she concluded. “There’s certainly no officials getting involved, and I think they know that’s something that would really wind Harry and Meghan up if they did.”