Meghan Markle faces backlash over the cost of her high-end wardrobe

During Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first major tour as independent royals, they experienced backlash over the cost of her high-end clothes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited New York for three days, meeting with world leaders and taking part in a vaccine equity event in Central Park.

Meghan Markle has received backlash for wearing tens of thousands of pounds worth of apparel and jewelry during her and Prince Harry’s three-day trip to New York last week.

The Sussexes made their first public appearance after the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June to attend a series of high-profile meetings organized by their non-profit Archewell.

Meghan’s £7,000 ($10,741) ensemble to greet pupils during their visit to a school in Harlem, one of the city’s poorer neighborhoods, drew derision from some.

In an opinion piece for the NZ Herald journalist Daniela Elser raged: “Just let that sink in for a moment.”

“If there was ever a moment that epitomised her shedding of that former life once and for all it was when she stepped out of a black Range Rover in New York on the weekend wearing a $10,741 outfit to meet students from a Harlem public school where 94 per cent of students are reportedly getting free meals.

“Specifically, the former actor chose a US$5840 (£4,288.95) cashmere coat and US$1685 (£1,237.45) pants from Italian label Loro Piana to meet with children from PS 123, a school that serves 12 shelters, including seven for women and children escaping domestic violence.