Meghan Markle reveals the first amazing news about her daughter Lilibet

During her journey to New York with her husband Prince Harry, Meghan Markle gave the first update on baby Lilibet, praising her new daughter as ‘beautiful.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting New York for the first time since leaving the royal service.

The pair was greeted warmly as they made their way around New York City and visited with politicians such as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Since her birth in July, Harry and Meghan have not released any photographs of their newborn girl, but the Duchess offered the first update on Lilibet, whom she described as “lovely.”

Responding to a media person who asked: “Meghan, how’s Lilibet?” The Duchess simply replied: “She’s beautiful.”

Another reporter raised a question about their son: “How’s Archie?”, to which Meghan gave a big thumbs up.

The Sussexes have yet to make an announcement about baby Lilibet’s christening, which Harry and Meghan are apparently preparing.