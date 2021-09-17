Meghan Markle’s children Lilibet and Archie may inherit a “surprising” genetic issue

Experts recently spoke openly about the chance that Lilibet and Archie might inherit a rare genetic disease from Meghan Markle.

“People with hypermobility are often able to twist their limbs in ways others can’t, much like the photo in which Meghan’s thumb appears bent uncomfortably,” said osteopath Anisha Joshi in a recent interview with Hello! Magazine.

“It means that any or all of a person’s joints can have an extraordinarily large range of motion,” she continued.

“Hypermobility is a hereditary disorder characterised by genetically driven alterations in collagen, a kind of protein found in ligaments that provides support. Joints might become loose and elastic if there isn’t enough collagen in the body.”

“Many people with hypermobility don’t have discomfort, and strength training can help keep signs like joints popping out or dislocating at bay.”