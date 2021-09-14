Met Gala 2021: Gigi Hadid looks like a 60s queen rocking a Prada monotone gown

The Met Gala 2021 has begun, and we are blown away by how stunning everyone looks. While several other celebrities strolled the red carpet, Gigi Hadid stood out.

Gigi Hadid wore a white Prada gown to the Met Gala 2021, which had the theme In America: The Lexicon of Fashion. The model looked regal in her monochrome ensemble.

Gigi last attended the Met with Zayn Malik in 2016, which was five years ago. This time, though, she entered alone, dressed in a form-fitting gown that accentuated her hourglass figure.

The model, who is 26 years old, wore a white corset gown with a thigh-high split in the back and a black bodice on the inside. She wore black leather gloves to compliment the dress. With a diamond necklace, stud earrings, and silver embellished slingback heels, Hadid completed her ensemble.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wanted her outfit to be simple and majestic, so they looked to American Vogue from the 1960s for inspiration. The look was completed with a contoured face, silver eyeshadow, winged liner with thick lashes, filled brows, and nude lips.

With her Hollywood glam hairstyle in a high ponytail, her red hair looked beautiful than ever. The whole outfit was simple yet chic without much glitz and glam.