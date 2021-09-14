Met gala 2021: Jennifer Lopez, beau Ben Affleck exchange masked kisses

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchanged a Covid-19 kiss at the Met Gala 2021 on Monday. Fan clubs widely disseminated photos on the internet.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who recently renewed their romance several years apart, wore Ralph Lauren costumes at the Met Gala this year. They didn’t walk the red carpet together, but they did meet inside. Through their masks, they also exchanged a kiss.

They were both dressed in the same designer. Ben kept things simple in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo, while Jennifer brought her signature glitz to the carpet in a custom dark brown Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

The outing follows Ben and Jennifer’s joint appearance at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, which marked their first red carpet appearance as a reunited couple. They left a day later, and their exit was also memorable. As he sought to grab a picture with Jennifer, Ben shoved one excited admirer aside.