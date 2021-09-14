Met Gala 2021: Kristen Stewart dresses up like a Barbie for the red carpet in Chanel

Kristen Stewart arrived in an outfit that is completely uncharacteristic of her. And we’re really taken aback because you never know what Kristen has planned. She can seamlessly transition between her androgynous style and her ultra-feminine look.

Kristen Stewart wore an edgy costume to the fundraiser event on Monday night. She looked stunning on the red carpet in a long-sleeve metallic pink jacket with white leggings.

The ruffled neckline of the buttoned-down shirt was knotted with a little black velvet ribbon at the top of the collar. She wore a white lace top underneath the sparkly shirt, which matched her wide-leg slacks with chained stripes on the sides.

The 31-year-old actress went all out with her cosmetics. Her glam was completed with a rosy pink eyeshadow, correctly kohled eyes, falsies, excessively flushed cheeks, and a nude lipstick. She wore her strawberry blonde hair in 50s pinup bangs and a high ponytail to go full throwback.