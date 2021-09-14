Met Gala 2021: Megan Fox, Karlie Kloss steal the show in red gowns
In a couture gown that was beautifully embroidered with sequins and jewels, Megan Fox looked like a glorious queen. Her curves were enhanced by the lace-up costume, which had a plunging neckline.
Megan’s partially naked suit stood out thanks to the thigh-high slit on the side. Full sleeves, shoulder pads, and a train that rested on the floor completed the look, which was just magnificent.
Lorraine Schwartz’s multi-colored sparkling diamond-shaped earrings, fingerings, and Jimmy Choo’s peep-toe strappy heels were chosen by stylist Maeve Rilly to accessorize the starlet.
Karlie Kloss, an American fashion model, arrived looking stunning in a plunging neckline tiny dress with a pleated train that swept the floor in a circular pattern, evoking the idea of a gown.
According to rumors, this costume is a straight-up inspiration stolen from America’s national flower, commonly known as roses, for the Met Gala 2021 theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Fabric roses were inserted around the neckline of her full-sleeved gown, cascading from her shoulders to her arms.
Her OOTN was sealed off with a matching clutch silk clutch, contrasting black pointed-toe pumps, and sparkly tasseled earrings.
