Met Gala 2021: Megan Fox, Karlie Kloss steal the show in red gowns

In a couture gown that was beautifully embroidered with sequins and jewels, Megan Fox looked like a glorious queen. Her curves were enhanced by the lace-up costume, which had a plunging neckline.

Megan’s partially naked suit stood out thanks to the thigh-high slit on the side. Full sleeves, shoulder pads, and a train that rested on the floor completed the look, which was just magnificent.

Lorraine Schwartz’s multi-colored sparkling diamond-shaped earrings, fingerings, and Jimmy Choo’s peep-toe strappy heels were chosen by stylist Maeve Rilly to accessorize the starlet.

Karlie Kloss, an American fashion model, arrived looking stunning in a plunging neckline tiny dress with a pleated train that swept the floor in a circular pattern, evoking the idea of a gown.

According to rumors, this costume is a straight-up inspiration stolen from America’s national flower, commonly known as roses, for the Met Gala 2021 theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Fabric roses were inserted around the neckline of her full-sleeved gown, cascading from her shoulders to her arms.

Her OOTN was sealed off with a matching clutch silk clutch, contrasting black pointed-toe pumps, and sparkly tasseled earrings.