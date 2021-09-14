Met Gala 2021: The best memes and reactions

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

14th Sep, 2021. 12:15 pm
Met Gala

The Met Gala has returned, and so have the memes.

Following a year off due to Covid, fashion’s biggest event did not disappoint in its triumphant return, with celebrities rocking the red carpet in bizarre and wonderful outfits.

This year’s theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and while some outfits were praised for their Old Hollywood glamour, others were simply perplexing.

Here’s a collection of the night’s best memes and tweets.

Kim Kardashian, the meme queen, knew exactly what she was doing when she showed up in a full-body, faceless black outfit.

Being likened to a dementor in Harry Potter, Alien and a sleep paralysis demon, she won the meme war.

Have a look:

Rapper Lil Nas X, who is known for his bold fashion choices, showed up in three different glittering gold outfits.

The gleaming armour did, however, make me think of C-3PO.

Or was he paying tribute to Goldar from Power Rangers?

Singer Frank Ocean brought a green alien baby as his date. Unless it was one of Shrek’s kids or Twilight’s Renesmee?

Meanwhile, many were perplexed when German singer Kim Petras gave the red carpet a Horse Girl vibe.

 

 

 

