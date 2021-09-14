Met Gala 2021: The best memes and reactions
The Met Gala has returned, and so have the memes.
Following a year off due to Covid, fashion’s biggest event did not disappoint in its triumphant return, with celebrities rocking the red carpet in bizarre and wonderful outfits.
This year’s theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and while some outfits were praised for their Old Hollywood glamour, others were simply perplexing.
Here’s a collection of the night’s best memes and tweets.
Kim Kardashian, the meme queen, knew exactly what she was doing when she showed up in a full-body, faceless black outfit.
Being likened to a dementor in Harry Potter, Alien and a sleep paralysis demon, she won the meme war.
Have a look:
e a kim kardashian que foi de dementador ao met gala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/rIEdrcqHOc
— kali (@fvsrudelyn) September 14, 2021
Kim Kardashian arriving #MetGala pic.twitter.com/6iNU40vLpf
— RJ (@Dumbledore_BB) September 14, 2021
my sleep paralysis demon on it’s way to the met gala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/yzuJBAqvca
— 🪐🤍✨ (@reveluviezzz) September 13, 2021
Rapper Lil Nas X, who is known for his bold fashion choices, showed up in three different glittering gold outfits.
Lil Nas X said I'm going to serve you not one, not two, but THREE outfit reveals with some cake for dessert #MetGala pic.twitter.com/3Ww3ckbQ0G
— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 13, 2021
The gleaming armour did, however, make me think of C-3PO.
Lil Nas X is giving me C-3PO and I'm here for it. #metgala pic.twitter.com/F2qhUFDiKd
— Branden Lee (@urbanzosf) September 13, 2021
Or was he paying tribute to Goldar from Power Rangers?
Everyone is saying Lil Nas X’s Met Gala outfit looks like C-3PO, but honestly I’m getting Goldar from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers vibes pic.twitter.com/5mkUj5fdej
— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) September 13, 2021
Singer Frank Ocean brought a green alien baby as his date. Unless it was one of Shrek’s kids or Twilight’s Renesmee?
frank ocean kidnapped one of shrek’s children #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/cfj5NzEdp9
— keke (@stillgotnine) September 13, 2021
what is renesmee doing at the #metgala pic.twitter.com/Qp8IOHYzxW
— twilight renaissance (@twilightreborn) September 13, 2021
Meanwhile, many were perplexed when German singer Kim Petras gave the red carpet a Horse Girl vibe.
I love all animals but this “horse girl” look from Kim Petras is gonna be a no from me. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/3iEFVJdBbF
— SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) September 13, 2021
