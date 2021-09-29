Minal Khan shares romantic honeymoon dairies from Maldives, see photos
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are enjoying their romantic honeymoon in the Maldives after the exuberant wedding functions earlier this month.
The adorable couple updates her fans and followers from their honeymoon as they are sharing pictures and videos on their social media accounts to treat their fans to their beautiful journey.
Have a look at their PDA-filled honeymoon pictures,
Fellow celebrities from the industry cheered her in the comment section.
