Minal Khan’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

Minal Khan is a Pakistani film and television actress. She was born in Karachi, Pakistan, on November 20, 1998. In 2011, she began her acting career. She has 7.9 million followers on her Instagram account.

The actress shared a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Take a look!

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Jalan, Ghamand, Ki Jana Mein Kon, Dil Nawaz, and many more.