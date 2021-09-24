Minal Khan’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media
Minal Khan is a Pakistani film and television actress. She was born in Karachi, Pakistan, on November 20, 1998. In 2011, she began her acting career. She has 7.9 million followers on her Instagram account.
The actress shared a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.
Take a look!
The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.
She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Jalan, Ghamand, Ki Jana Mein Kon, Dil Nawaz, and many more.
Also Read
Read More
Areeba Habib looks gorgeous as she wishes her fans ‘Jumma Mubarak’
Areeba Habib is a Pakistani model and actress. She was born on...
Zhalay Sarhadi wishes Jumma Mubarak with new gorgeous photos
Zhalay Sarhadi is a versatile Pakistani actress. She was born on 11th...
Obituary: Veteran actor Talat Iqbal passes away
Veteran TV and film actor Talat Iqbal breathed his last in Dallas,...
Kareena Kapoor is being sued for the title of her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’
Members of Maharashtra's Christian community have filed a police complaint against Kareena...
We all need a friend like Ahmed Nasaaz
Unlike other chaotic dramas that are on-air, the essence of the story...