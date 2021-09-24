Minal Khan’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

Tahir Yameen

24th Sep, 2021. 06:16 pm

Minal Khan is a Pakistani film and television actress. She was born in Karachi, Pakistan, on November 20, 1998. In 2011, she began her acting career. She has 7.9 million followers on her Instagram account.

The actress shared a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Take a look!

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Jalan, Ghamand, Ki Jana Mein Kon, Dil Nawaz, and many more.

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 mins ago
Areeba Habib looks gorgeous as she wishes her fans ‘Jumma Mubarak’

Areeba Habib is a Pakistani model and actress. She was born on...
51 mins ago
Zhalay Sarhadi wishes Jumma Mubarak with new gorgeous photos

Zhalay Sarhadi is a versatile Pakistani actress. She was born on 11th...
1 hour ago
Obituary: Veteran actor Talat Iqbal passes away

Veteran TV and film actor Talat Iqbal breathed his last in Dallas,...
3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor is being sued for the title of her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’

Members of Maharashtra's Christian community have filed a police complaint against Kareena...
3 hours ago
We all need a friend like Ahmed Nasaaz

Unlike other chaotic dramas that are on-air, the essence of the story...
3 hours ago
Throwback to when Alizeh Shah gave a flying kiss in a bold dress, watch video

Throwback to when Alizeh Shah, a Pakistani emerging actress, and model went...