Minal khan’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media
Minal is a young and pretty Pakistani actress who has been working in the industry for quite some time. She was born on 20th November 1998 in Karachi.
She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Gila Kiss Se Karain, Joru Ka Ghulam, Beti To Main Bhi Hun, Laut Ke Chalai Ana, and many more.
The actress shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.
Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
Also Read
Read More
Umer Sharif, along with his family, got US visa for cancer treatment
King of Comedy Umer Sharif and his family got a 5-year visa...
Sumbul Iqbal looks stunning in latest picture
Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani model and actress who has been working...
Kim Kardashian talks about her children says North West is "Full Goth, and still wants to be an "Only Child."
Kim Kardashian recently appeared in the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. Kim...
Here’s why Instagram deletes Asim Azhar’s post with Bilal Maqsood
Leading Pakistani singers Asim Azhar and Bilal Maqsood sang together to entertain...
Naimal Khawar Khan cuddles her 'sukoon' Mustafa in an adorable way, see photos
Naimal Khawar is a well-known Pakistani actress and model who debuted in...