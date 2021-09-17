Money laundering case: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez summoned again

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been recalled by the Indian Anti-Economic Crimes Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

According to Indian media, the actress has been summoned again on September 25 in a money laundering case.

Indian media says that the investigation into the case of Jacqueline, who allegedly defrauded Jacqueline of crores of (Indian) rupees, is underway and the actress was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi for five hours on August 30.

According to Indian media reports, Jacqueline has been called back for questioning as her interrogation had not been completed before.

The report also claims that Nora Fatehi could be called in for questioning.

Indian media said that Fernandez is not involved in the case but she is an alleged witness in the case so she is being questioned.