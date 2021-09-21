Mouni Roy strikes sultry poses in this moonlight metallic saree; see photos

Indian actress Mouni Roy enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms. She is known for her perfect fashion sense. Recently, she left her fans all fascinated with her stunning sartorial choice.

Mouni Roy looking absolutely sultry as she draped herself in this moonlight metallic shimmery saree. She appeared with her own kind of sexiness.

Taking to Instagram, the Naagin starlet shared multiple pictures, keeping her locks open in little curves and teamed the drape with stunning stilettos. “A saree girl forever,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)