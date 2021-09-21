Mouni Roy strikes sultry poses in this moonlight metallic saree; see photos
Indian actress Mouni Roy enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms. She is known for her perfect fashion sense. Recently, she left her fans all fascinated with her stunning sartorial choice.
Mouni Roy looking absolutely sultry as she draped herself in this moonlight metallic shimmery saree. She appeared with her own kind of sexiness.
Taking to Instagram, the Naagin starlet shared multiple pictures, keeping her locks open in little curves and teamed the drape with stunning stilettos. “A saree girl forever,” she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Mouni Roy never shies away from going bold in photoshoots and when it comes to wearing a saree or any short dress. This time too, she flaunted her svelte frame and perfectly toned figure in that silver shimmery saree and looked mesmerizing.
The fashionista rocked some dramatic eye makeup with heavy kohl and smokey eyeshadow and applied a pink lipstick to go with her look.
No doubt, Mouni’s playful smile and splendid looks can make anyone fell for her.
Roy is one of the rising stars of the Indian film industry and she already made the fans love her like crazy with her acting skills and her exceptional beauty through her drama serials and movies.
On the work front, she was last seen in Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
