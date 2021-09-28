Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi’s recent adorable clicks, see photos
Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are some of Pakistan’s most popular couples. Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan’s wedding announcement came as a complete surprise to their fans.
She received a lot of love and fame in a very short time span. Despite the fact that neither Hamza nor Naimal is now working as actors, they continue to receive celebrity protocol.
Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi is the son of Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi. Khawar is very active on social media and continuously updates her account with pictures and videos.
Recently she took Instagram to share pictures with her fans, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar celebrated Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister Dr. Fazeela Abbasi’s birthday. Mustafa, with her son.
Have a look!
