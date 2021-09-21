Naimal Khawar looks beatific in an all-red stunning dress

Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar has mesmerized her fans with new gorgeous photos in red dress shared on her Instagram account.

She is quite active on social media and never fails to impress her followers by uploading her most recent gorgeous photos. Actress Naimal Khawar is winning the hearts of her fans in recent pictures.

She has 2 million followers on her Instagram account. Naimal Khawar’s pictures received thousands of likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes. Compliments still haven’t stopped flooding in.