Naimal Khawar looks beatific in an all-red stunning dress

Tahir Yameen

21st Sep, 2021. 07:50 pm
Naimal red dress

Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar has mesmerized her fans with new gorgeous photos in red dress shared on her Instagram account.

She is quite active on social media and never fails to impress her followers by uploading her most recent gorgeous photos. Actress Naimal Khawar is winning the hearts of her fans in recent pictures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

She has 2 million followers on her Instagram account. Naimal Khawar’s pictures received thousands of likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes. Compliments still haven’t stopped flooding in.

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

26 mins ago
Minal Khan posts an aesthetic photo for her clothing brand

She was born on 20th November 1998 in Karachi. Minal is a...
35 mins ago
Kubra Khan's surprising comments about Mahira Khan

Kubra Khan, the stunning and multitalented actress, recently featured in an interview....
1 hour ago
Hania Aamir looks breathtaking in a new alluring photo

Popular Hania Aamir, a Pakistani diva, shared her most recent stunning Photo...
2 hours ago
Shafaat Ali expresses his views on Ushna Shah's anger

Shafaat Ali is a well-known Pakistani anchor and comedian who has made...
2 hours ago
Zainab Abbas shows off her baby bump as she is expecting her first child

Sports journalist and host Zainab Abbas is all set to welcome her...
3 hours ago
Ayeza Khan sends tongues wagging as she sports a chic polka dots outfit

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is known for slaying with her fashionable looks....