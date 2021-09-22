Nausheen Shah expresses her strong desire to slap a few of the young actresses

Nausheen Shah, a Pakistani actress, has stated her strong urge to slap a few young actresses who lack fundamental etiquette and respect.

NausheenShah, who began her career as a model, has starred in a number of notable films and has managed to stand out among the slew of failed stars in the entertainment industry.

When questioned about bothersome attributes of co-stars in an enthralling conversation with host and actor Nauman Ijaz, Nausheen had a strong response.

The actress claimed that she would not mention names, but a few young women had shown little regard for their veteran performers, and if Nausheen had the power, she would smack them.

If one looks at the harshness of Nausheen’s statements, it appears that she has had a lot of disturbing meetings with the industry’s newcomers.

Nausheen Shah is a Pakistani actress. She is known for playing the character of Dua in the acclaimed series Pani Jaisa Piyar and Noor Jehan. Her other notable appearances include Mera Pehla Pyar, Sartaj Mera Tu Mera, Mann Chalay, Khud Parast Deewar-e-Shab and Tarap.