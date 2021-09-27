Neha says that her mother-in-law felt her baby bump was real In ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar’

In Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Neha Kakkar revealed that her husband Rohanpreet Singh’s mother misunderstood her baby bump for a real one. Neha appeared to announce that she and Rohanpreet were expecting a child in December. It turned out to be a still from their song video.

During an interview on The Kapil Sharma Show, Neha Kakkar stated that her baby bump in Khyaal Rakhya Kar fooled even her husband Rohanpreet Singh’s mother.

Kapil Sharma, the show’s host, admitted that he was duped by her Instagram post and sent her a personal letter of congratulations, only to learn that it was for a song.

“Actually, sach bataun toh jab gaana aaya tha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, aur usme tummy dekh kar mumma ji kehte hai, ‘Beta, good news kaafi jaldi nahi ho gayi?’ Maine kaha, ‘Mumma ji, kum se kum aap toh aise mat bolo, aap toh sab jaante ho, humari toh abhi shaadi hui hai, abhi mile hai.” Neha said.

She went on to say that people assumed she and Rohanpreet married in haste since she was already pregnant with their child.

Neha fuelled pregnancy rumors last December when she uploaded a photo with Rohanpreet in which she appeared to be cradling what appeared to be a baby bulge.