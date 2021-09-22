Netizens fire arrows of backlash at Hajra Yamin for wearing short length outfit

Pakistani actress Hajra Yamin is the leading name in the drama industry since 2010 and has proved herself by displaying many notable characters to date.

Taking to Instagram, the Jalan starlet shared multiple flawless pictures donning an off-white short coat and looked super chic, but the naysayers were quick to notice her revealing outfit and flooded the comments section with moral policing.

One fan commented, “You are beautiful and your name is too, please try to wear full clothes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

This was not the first time that Hajra faced criticism as many times before that she had fallen prey to such matters.

Hajra was last featured in the drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa and Jalan. She has won fans’ hearts with her versatile performances on the field.

However, since she landed in this industry Hajra has not been liked for her wardrobe choices.

Earlier, the actress had commented that the culture of staying quiet in Pakistan has turned into a lifestyle where people are afraid to speak up for their basic rights, and she’s asking you to change that.

“When unwanted guests come to your house and refuse to go away, what do you do?” she asked. “When khala comments on your weight, what do you do? When members of your house choose your career and your life path against your will, what do you do? You stay quiet.”

The Maan Jaao Na star went on to add how the culture of staying quiet in the face of injustice has become a lifestyle in Pakistan.

“The street is damaged from one side? Stay quiet and take another route. Phone got stolen? Stay quiet and buy a new one. Policemen are asking for a bribe? Stay quiet and hand them some cash. Sugar is too expensive? Stay quiet and start drinking unsweetened chai.”