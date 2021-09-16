Octavia Spencer claims she contacted Britney Spears following a viral prenup joke
Octavia Spencer, who urged Britney Spears to get Sam Asghari to sign a prenup before their wedding, recently apologised to the pop icon.
The Oscar winner addressed the situation in an Instagram post, writing, “Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me, I made a joke.”
“My intention was to make them laugh, not to cause them pain. I apologised privately to this lovely couple and now want to restore just a smidgeon of the happiness they were robbed of “she added
Spencer went on to say, “Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of heartbreak, and she’s finally found happiness. We’re overjoyed for her. So let us show them some love by using the hashtag #nonegativity.”
Asghari, who commented on her post, noticed it as well “You are very kind to clarify, but I have no ill will toward you. Misconceptions and jokes come with the territory.”
Britney Spears announced her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari in a Facebook post on Sunday, after five years of dating.
Read More
Umer Sharif, along with his family, got US visa for cancer treatment
King of Comedy Umer Sharif and his family got a 5-year visa...
Sumbul Iqbal looks stunning in latest picture
Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani model and actress who has been working...
Kim Kardashian talks about her children says North West is "Full Goth, and still wants to be an "Only Child."
Kim Kardashian recently appeared in the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. Kim...
Here’s why Instagram deletes Asim Azhar’s post with Bilal Maqsood
Leading Pakistani singers Asim Azhar and Bilal Maqsood sang together to entertain...
Naimal Khawar Khan cuddles her 'sukoon' Mustafa in an adorable way, see photos
Naimal Khawar is a well-known Pakistani actress and model who debuted in...