Octavia Spencer claims she contacted Britney Spears following a viral prenup joke

Octavia Spencer, who urged Britney Spears to get Sam Asghari to sign a prenup before their wedding, recently apologised to the pop icon.

The Oscar winner addressed the situation in an Instagram post, writing, “Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me, I made a joke.”

“My intention was to make them laugh, not to cause them pain. I apologised privately to this lovely couple and now want to restore just a smidgeon of the happiness they were robbed of “she added

Spencer went on to say, “Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of heartbreak, and she’s finally found happiness. We’re overjoyed for her. So let us show them some love by using the hashtag #nonegativity.”

Asghari, who commented on her post, noticed it as well “You are very kind to clarify, but I have no ill will toward you. Misconceptions and jokes come with the territory.”

Britney Spears announced her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari in a Facebook post on Sunday, after five years of dating.