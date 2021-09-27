Official trailer of Shehnaaz Gill’s film debut is out now

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently dropped a poster of his upcoming film alongside Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill.

Honsla Rakh is the film debut of Shehnaaz Gill. The film also features Sonam Bajwa. The trailer begins with Diljit and Shehnaaz’s romantic date at a restaurant. Soon, Shehnaaz is seen with a baby bump and reveals that she has loved him but in return, he got her pregnant. The on-screen couple then consult the lawyer and Shehnaaz clearly told him that the custody of the child has to go with Diljit but he denies saying that he won’t be able to take care of a baby alone.

Moreover, the makers of Honsla Rakh said they were in touch with Shehnaaz after the death of Sidharth Shukla, who died on September 3 due to a massive cardiac arrest.

Producer Diljit Thind told, “We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Shukla and Gill‘s bond and chemistry never failed to make headlines. Ever since their Bigg Boss journey, the couple won everyone’s heart. The duo also worked together in several music videos, one of which was Shona Shona.

The latest video song has left #SidNaaz fans very emotional. Social media is flooded with fans remembering Sidharth Shukla.