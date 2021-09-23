One Direction’s Liam Payne has finally spoken out about speculations of a reunion
One Direction rumors have resurfaced, and Liam Payne has gone forward to dispel the rumors.
The former One Direction star finally addressed the hearsay during his performance on Monday night with the reunited band The Wanted at Tom Parker’s charity show.
“I talked to Louis about it, and we agreed that it needed to happen sooner rather than later,” Payne added.
The band went on hiatus in 2016, six years after Zayn Malik left the band in 2015.
Fans had hoped for a big reunion for the band’s tenth anniversary last year but were disappointed.
Simon Cowell, who founded the band during The X Factor, previously stated that a reunion could take place this year and that it would be “wonderful.”
