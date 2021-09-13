PHOTO: Baby Saif Ali Khan looks just like Taimur in this throwback picture

Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s sister, shared a flashback photo of the chote nawab posing with mommy Sharmila Tagore when he was a child, and we have to say, he looks exactly like Taimur.

Young Saif Ali Khan wearing a great checks shirt and trousers with his hands folded in Saba Ali Khan’s photo. Everything about him, from his hairdo to his smile, is eerily similar to that of his elder son Taimur Ali Khan.

Sharmila Tagore, wearing a white floral printed saree and holding her son in one hand, exuded pure beauty. She wore her hair in a bun and her sunglasses. As they posed for the camera, both mother and son grinned.

Sharing this picture, Saba wrote, “Mother & Son Framed together…Forever”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

In terms of his professional life, Saif Ali Khan is currently enjoying the popularity of his recently released horror comedy Bhoot Police. Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandes also play key parts in the film.