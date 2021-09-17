PHOTO: Dia Mirza shares first picture with her son Avyaan “we are deeply grateful”

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 04:04 pm
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza began a new chapter in her life on July 14, when she and her spouse Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child. Fans have been waiting to see a picture of her baby Avyaan Azaad Rekhi since she shared the happy news.

Dia Mirza shared a black and white doodle of herself and her baby on her Instagram account.

She can be seen standing and holding her toddler in her arms while he appears to be taking a nap in the photo. We’re sure this lovely image will warm your heart. Dia is wearing a big maxi dress, while Avyaan is wearing a cap and looking adorable. Sharing this picture, Dia wrote, “Our story has only just begun Avyaan 15.09.2021”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial)

Fans poured in love in the comments section as soon as Dia Mirza tweeted this photo. Fans were all smiles as they posted heart emoticons and love-struck emojis.

Many celebrities too took to the comments section to shower love. Manish Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, Mallika Dua, Anita Hassanandani, Amruta Arora and others posted heart emojis. While Diana Penty wrote, “Avyaan, you champion”.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

17 mins ago
In the midst of a royal feud, Queen Elizabeth extends an olive branch to Prince Harry on his birthday

On Zoom, Queen Elizabeth video-called Prince Harry to wish him a happy...
26 mins ago
Grimes explains why her and Elon Musk's son refers to her only by her first name

Grimes and Elon Musk's infant son knows his mother by her first...
35 mins ago
Ushna Shah receives flak for celebrating pet dog's birthday

Pakistan's multi-talented actress Ushna Shah, who never shied away from being vocal...
44 mins ago
A London judge has ordered that Prince Philip's will be kept secret for 90 years

On Thursday, London judge Sir Andrew McFarlane ordered that Prince Philip's would...
56 mins ago
Malala Yousafzai hails Angelina Jolie for her book on children’s rights

The youngest Noble Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai said she is proud of her...
2 hours ago
“Being Saim in real life requires patience” Haroon Shahid

Recently the drama serial Akhir Kab Tak has been setting the bar high...