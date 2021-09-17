PHOTO: Dia Mirza shares first picture with her son Avyaan “we are deeply grateful”
Dia Mirza began a new chapter in her life on July 14, when she and her spouse Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child. Fans have been waiting to see a picture of her baby Avyaan Azaad Rekhi since she shared the happy news.
Dia Mirza shared a black and white doodle of herself and her baby on her Instagram account.
She can be seen standing and holding her toddler in her arms while he appears to be taking a nap in the photo. We’re sure this lovely image will warm your heart. Dia is wearing a big maxi dress, while Avyaan is wearing a cap and looking adorable. Sharing this picture, Dia wrote, “Our story has only just begun Avyaan 15.09.2021”.
View this post on Instagram
Fans poured in love in the comments section as soon as Dia Mirza tweeted this photo. Fans were all smiles as they posted heart emoticons and love-struck emojis.
Many celebrities too took to the comments section to shower love. Manish Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, Mallika Dua, Anita Hassanandani, Amruta Arora and others posted heart emojis. While Diana Penty wrote, “Avyaan, you champion”.
