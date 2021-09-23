Photos: Areeba Habib looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Areeba Habib is a Pakistani beautiful actress and model. She was born in Karachi on 1st May 1993. In the drama serial Koi Chand Rakh, she played a completely new and magnificent role as a bright girl, showing the perfection of her work.

The actress shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. Here are the latest pictures of Areeba Habib.

Take a look!

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Qadam Qadam Ishq, Jalan, Qadam Qadam Ishq.