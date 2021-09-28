Photos: Fatima Effendi looks exquisite in her recent pictures
Fatima Effendi, a rising star in Pakistan who has won hearts with her outstanding acting skills, demonstrates that she is the ideal of grace and elegance.
She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share gorgeous photos with her 4.6 million followers.
She posted her picture and captioned “Haan to kaisa laga surprise? Finallyyy Qudsiya parh likh ke “AFSARRR” ban gai aur apne amma abba ka khwaab poora kar lia!! Betiyan chaahein to kya kuch nahi kar sakteen agar unko support karne wale ghar wale mil jaen to. Allah sab betiyon ko kaamyaab karein Ameen. Qudsiya ki taraf se khuda hafiz. Phir milenge inshaAllah kisi aur roop mai.”
