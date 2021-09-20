PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor wears a black top with black shorts as she stepped out of the gym session
Janhvi Kapoor enjoys working out and never skips a session. She is frequently photographed outside of the gym. Even when she’s on vacation, the actress makes it a point to work out and stay in shape.
The Roohi actress, Janhvi Kapoor has been very active on social media recently, sharing a lot of personal information. She took to her Instagram account yesterday and uploaded some happy photos with her pals and sister Khushi Kapoor. She radiated happiness and beauty.
The actress was photographed leaving the gym today. Janhvi is dressed in a black crop top and black jogging shorts in the images. She is seen leaving her hair open and keeping up with the COVID 19 protocols. Without stopping for the paparazzi, the actress quickly exited and headed towards her car.
Read More
Hailey Bieber showcases impressively fit figure in snaps from vacations
Popular supermodel Hailey Bieber treats fans with her toned bikini body at...
Emmy Awards 2021 complete winners list: From Ted Lasso to The Crown, see who won awards
After being virtual last year, the Emmy Awards 2021 marked a return...
Kareena Kapoor unveils baby Jeh's 'forever mood' and shares her series of moods
Kareena Kapoor Khan's vacation vibes are on point, and millions of her...
Jacqueline Fernandez composes herself after an awkward situation ‘didn’t get a response’
Jacqueline Fernandez regains her composure following an embarrassing moment in which she...
Hira Mani shares a heartfelt post about her late father
Hira Mani, a well-known actress in the showbiz industry who lost her...