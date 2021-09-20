PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor wears a black top with black shorts as she stepped out of the gym session

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys working out and never skips a session. She is frequently photographed outside of the gym. Even when she’s on vacation, the actress makes it a point to work out and stay in shape.

The Roohi actress, Janhvi Kapoor has been very active on social media recently, sharing a lot of personal information. She took to her Instagram account yesterday and uploaded some happy photos with her pals and sister Khushi Kapoor. She radiated happiness and beauty.

The actress was photographed leaving the gym today. Janhvi is dressed in a black crop top and black jogging shorts in the images. She is seen leaving her hair open and keeping up with the COVID 19 protocols. Without stopping for the paparazzi, the actress quickly exited and headed towards her car.