Prince Harry discusses the ‘incredible bond’ between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

The close relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip is being highlighted by Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex revealed his memories of witnessing the “amazing friendship” between the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in a new BBC documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

The royal said that even though he “missed” Prince Philip’s “sense of humour”, he does “miss him more for my grandmother because I know how incredibly strong, she was with him there. I also know she will be okay without him.”

“The two of them together were just the most adorable couple. To me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both, from a very young age, have dedicated their life to service — that is an incredible bond between two people,” he shared.

“I can just imagine my grandmother sitting in the back of a plane having a cup of tea, going through turbulence and going, ‘Oh, Philip! What are you doing?’” he recalled.

The documentary, which will air on BBC One on Wednesday, will feature members of the British royal family, including Philip’s children and grandchildren, who will share their memories of the country’s longest-serving royal consort.