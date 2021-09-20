Princess Beatrice blessed with a baby girl: The Royal Family

Princess Beatrice is a member of the British royal family and a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth. She is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York.

On Monday, the announcement is made by The Royal Family official Twitter account that Princess Beatrice has given birth to a baby girl.

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Read the announcement in full – https://t.co/ImbfRLEdAe pic.twitter.com/olwDMv3Zmo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 20, 2021

The tweet read, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.”

The statement read, “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care”.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf”.