Priyanka Chopra apologizes after the activist criticism “you were heard”

After the play was panned, Priyanka Chopra apologized for her role in The Activist. Priyanka sent a statement on Instagram reassuring people that their views were heard.

Following a massive reaction, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas issued an apology on Friday for her involvement in the reality competition show The Activist.

Priyanka took to Instagram to say that she had heard the criticism. The reality show’s hosts are Priyanka Chopra, American singer-songwriter Usher, and Julianne Hough of Dancing with the Stars.

In her statement, Priyanka Chopra said, “I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, Activism is fuelled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect. You were heard.”

“The show got it wrong, and I’m sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you. The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly. I’m happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I’m proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it’s time to hit pause and re-evaluate,” she continued.

“There is a global community of activists who fight every single day and put their blood, sweat and tears into creating change, but more often than not, they are rarely heard or acknowledged. Their work is so important and they too deserve to be recognised and celebrated. Thank you to each and every one of you for all that you do,” the statement concluded.