Priyanka Chopra leaves Beau Nick love struck as she falls in love with her ‘Earth Dress’

One event at a time, Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes social media by storm. The actress was in Paris for the Global Citizen event over the weekend, and her social media feeds were a treat for admirers.

The actress, Priyanka Chopra was present at the Eiffel Tower and dropped some stunning photos from the fashion capital.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a few photographs of herself posing against the Eiffel Tower in a gorgeous gown she dubbed the ‘Earth Dress.’

The sustainable outfit was created by designer Prabal Gurung. Sharing her photos, Priyanka captioned it, “An Evening in Paris….” and left husband Nick Jonas love struck.

Not only Nick but Priyanka’s acquaintances were also taken aback by the photo. While Nick Jonas left a “Wow” comment, socialite Paris Hilton left a heart-emoji reply. Priyanka’s close friend Anusha Dandekar also reacted to the actress’ Paris diaries and called her “beautiful”.

Priyanka accessorized her lovely blue and green ensemble with matching metallic gold shoes and hoop earrings. As the actress engaged with the spectators, the look was a great hit. The actress from The Matrix 4 has been filming in London for films such as Text For You and Citadel.