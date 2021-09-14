Priyanka Chopra reveals she has become a calmer person after marrying Nick

Priyanka Chopra claimed that since Nick Jonas entered her life, she has become a calmer person, claiming that before marrying him, she was a “mirchi.”

Priyanka Chopra has stated that marrying singer Nick Jonas has made her a more composed individual. Priyanka compared herself to a “mirchi (chilli)” and said she’d be willing to bite people’s heads off if they irritated her earlier. She has since calmed down.

Priyanka revealed in an interview that she enjoys being around people that are creative, just like her. She claims that this enables them to ‘bounce a lot of work’ off one another.

She told a leading daily, “He has impacted me in a big way. I’ve become a lot calmer in life. Earlier I would bite people’s heads off. If I get pissed off now, I’m a little calmer. My husband is a bit calmer and he finds solutions. He’s a diplomat. Whereas, I’m just like a mirchi.”

If I go off, I go off. I think within my work, I’ve learned from Nick a lot. He’s an amazingly talented, creative person and we bounce a lot of our work off of each other. His ideas with me, my ideas with him and then we develop things together. So having a creative partnership is amazing.”

She added, “I’m so grateful that I married somebody in my profession and who understands the creative ideas that I have. That’s really wonderful to have…”

In 2018, Priyanka and Nick married in two spectacular ceremonies at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. They’re collaborating on an Amazon Prime reality programme about Indian weddings.