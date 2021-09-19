Priyanka Chopra wishes her sister in law ‘love and light’ on her Birthday

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas wished their sister-in-law Danielle Jonas a happy birthday. Priyanka shared a photo of Danielle, who is married to Nick’s eldest brother Kevin Jonas, on Instagram Stories.

Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Wishing you so much love and light beautiful Dani! Here’s to celebrating you today! Happy birthday @daniellejonas.” She also added a bunch of hearts at the end.

Nick, on the other hand, took to Instagram to dedicate a post to Danielle. He tweeted a photo of the two of them seated on a couch, clinking plastic glasses together. “Happy birthday to my fellow Virgo and sister in law @daniellejonas we love you!” he wrote in the caption. Priyanka commented on the post, “Best!!! So cute.”

At a Jonas Brothers concert this week, Priyanka surprised Nick with a five-tier golf-themed cake and balloons as he turned 29. In videos that have been shared online. Kevin and Joe Jonas could be seen singing ‘happy birthday’ for him. Joe also teased Nick, “Is it from wifey? Is she going to pop out of the cake?”