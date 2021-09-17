In the midst of a royal feud, Queen Elizabeth extends an olive branch to Prince Harry on his birthday

On Zoom, Queen Elizabeth video-called Prince Harry to wish him a happy 37th birthday.

According to insiders, the monarch stated during the call that she is extremely proud of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle for being named to Time’s list of the 100 Most Influential People.

“[The Queen] told him she is proud of him and [Meghan Markle] for making the cover of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People,” an insider said.

“She hasn’t gotten her hands on a copy yet, but she saw it on the news. “She got to see Lilibet and Archie on the call as well, which made her very happy,” the source added.

Aside from the video call, the royal family’s official Twitter account also wished the Duke of Sussex a happy birthday.

Prince Charles and Camilla’s account and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s account both expressed similar congratulations.

Harry and Meghan retired from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the United States.

They live in a mansion in Montecito, California, with Archie and their daughter, Lilibet.