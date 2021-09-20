Raj Kundra gets bail from Mumbai Court in adult films case

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, and a businessman was granted bail in an adult film case by a Mumbai court on Monday. Court granted bail to the businessman on a bond of Rs 50,000.

Since July 19, the businessman has been held in judicial detention for his alleged role in the production of adult videos. According to the source, his employee Ryan Thorpe was also granted bail in the same case by the Mumbai Court.

Reportedly, Raj Kundra has been granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000. Shilpa’s spouse was detained in July when it was discovered that he was involved in the production and distribution of adult content.

According to reports, the situation was brought to light in February during a raid on a villa in Mumbai’s Madh Island where adult content was allegedly being shot. The Mumbai Police allegedly filed a 1,400-page charge sheet against Raj Kundra on Thursday.

Mumbai court grants bail to businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000 pic.twitter.com/jtEB9Ixd5C — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

Raj Kundra had applied for bail, claiming in court that he was being used as a scapegoat in the case. According to reports, the businessman stated that there was no evidence that he was engaged in the development of such content in his bail request.